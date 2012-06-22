Turkish Jet ‘Crashes’ Near Syrian Border

Read it at BBC
Syria has reportedly apologized for shooting down a Turkish F-4 on Friday. Both Turkish fliers survived the mysterious crash, though witness statements suggest that Syrian defenses might have intentionally shot down the plane. Relations between the two countries have deteriorated since the uprising began in Syria more than a year ago. Meanwhile, senior U.S. and European officials are concerned that terrorist groups, including al Qaeda, are operating among Syrian rebels and potentially supplying them with missiles.