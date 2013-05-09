CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Turkish PM: Syria Crossed Red Line

    intervention time

    Adem Altan/AFP/Getty,ADEM ALTAN

    The Syrian government has used chemical weapons against its own people, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's prime minister, told Ann Curry in an exclusive interview Thursday. "It is clear the regime has used chemical weapons and missiles," he said, adding that Syrian refugees have been treated in Turkish hospitals for related injures. He stressed that President Obama's "red line" for U.S. engagement has been crossed. Erdogan is meeting with Obama May 16 and says he hopes America will "assume more responsibilities and take further steps."

    Read it at NBC News