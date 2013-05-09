Turkish PM: Syria Crossed Red Line

CHEAT SHEET
The Syrian government has used chemical weapons against its own people, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's prime minister, told Ann Curry in an exclusive interview Thursday. "It is clear the regime has used chemical weapons and missiles," he said, adding that Syrian refugees have been treated in Turkish hospitals for related injures. He stressed that President Obama's "red line" for U.S. engagement has been crossed. Erdogan is meeting with Obama May 16 and says he hopes America will "assume more responsibilities and take further steps."