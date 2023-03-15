Surprise! Marjorie Taylor Greene's Wacky Cartel ‘Bomb’ Story Isn't True
DEBUNKED
A wacky claim that Mexican drug cartels have been planting bombs on U.S. soil to terrorize American citizens—a theory that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) blasted out to her 2 million Twitter followers on Wednesday—is a total farce, a senior U.S. Customs and Border Patrol official told Fox News. Greene posted a picture of what turned out to be a ball of duct tape and dramatically described it as a “bomb” and “explosive” that “changes everything.” The congresswoman also called on the U.S. military to “take action” and “end this Cartel led war against America!” In reality, the ball of duct tape was actually stuffed with relatively benign sand of unknown origin, with Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz confirming the news in a tweet. Greene, who claimed the faux-explosive was confirmed to have come from a Mexican cartel, has not deleted her post and instead doubled-down on her theory in response to Fox News’ fact check. “That’s not what the border patrol agents are telling me,” she shot back in a tweet.