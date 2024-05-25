TV Icon Was Approached to Be ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
REALITY REVELATION
Daytime icon Susan Lucci told People magazine that she was approached to be The Golden Bachelorette but declined. The All My Children alum, 77, said ABC reached out to her publicist about casting her on the show. “I believe that they contacted my publicist and it wasn’t for me,” Lucci explains. “I watched The Golden Bachelor. I really enjoyed watching The Golden Bachelor. This is a new addiction for me.” “It wasn't for me, but I do love watching,” she added. Lucci married Austrian-born chef Helmut Huber and had two children with him. The couple were married for 52 years until Huber’s death in 2022 at 84-years-old. ABC ended up casting Joan Vassos as The Golden Bachelorette for Season 1. Lucci was famously nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Daytime Emmy Awards 19 times before she eventually won in 1999 for her role as Erica Kane.