TV Meteorologist Fired After Ripping Bosses Over Emmys Snub

A Houston meteorologist has broken her silence after being fired from her television job following a viral social media rant about Emmy snubs and life in the news business.

Brittany Begley, 44, announced this week that she is “no longer with KPRC” after a lengthy Instagram post criticizing the news industry sparked national attention. Despite losing her job, Begley said she was “truly grateful” for the separation.

Brittany Bagley poses in front of empty fridge @brittanycbegley on Instagram

“Maybe you’ve read the headlines?” she wrote, adding that she was not disputing the station’s decision and stood by her comments. She also said she hopes to land a “bigger role in TV” where she can advocate for journalists who worked their way up from the bottom.

The controversy began earlier this month when Begley shared a lengthy post reflecting on her career and frustrations with the industry. She complained that, despite years of work in television, she had never won an Emmy Award, arguing that traffic reporting is often overlooked.

“Never won an Emmy because the markets I worked in never thought traffic reporting was worthy of one,” she wrote.

Brittany Begley smiles in selfie @brittanycbegley on Instagram

Begley also described feeling financially and professionally stuck, saying she was tired of “coming home to an empty refrigerator” and likening herself to a “starving lion in a petting zoo.”

The broadcaster didn’t stop there. She accused some colleagues of normalizing poor workplace behavior, claiming staffers were “consistently late” and “not even mic’d up ten minutes before a show” before being put on air.

After the backlash, Begley insisted the post was never intended as an attack on her coworkers. She noted it was meant to start a broader conversation about the pressures facing journalists.

“I’m an advocate for mental health,” she wrote in a follow-up statement. “These talks are desperately needed in every newsroom across America.”

Before becoming a meteorologist at KPRC in 2024, she worked as an intern while also raising a child as a single mother.

“I started as an intern, and then I washed floors five days a week at a TV station and two days a week at a radio station,” she said in an interview wth KPRC. “I worked my way up to traffic reporter, consumer reporter, anchor, and now meteorologist.”