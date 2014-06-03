Tween Girl Stabbed 19 Times at Sleepover

The details of a nearly lethal slumber party last weekend in Waukesha, Wisconsin are sending shockwaves throughout the country. On Monday, two 12-year-old girls were charged as adults for attempted murder after they allegedly stabbed a friend 19 times after a sleepover party at a local park. Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier were apparently motivated by reading about the “Slenderman,” a mythological demon creature online. They told police they planned to murder their friend to prove their devotion to the Slenderman. Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said, “One suspect held the victim down while the other suspect stabbed her 19 times in the arms, legs, and torso.” Geyser and Weier are each being held in jail on $500,000 bail and face up to 65 years in prison. The victim is in stable condition.
DRIP, DRIP, DRIP
Second U.S. Official Heard Trump Call With Sondland: Report
Another State Department staffer in Kyiv is said to have heard the president and the U.S. ambassador to the EU discuss the need for Ukraine to pursue Biden “investigations.”11 hrs ago
TO THE HIGH COURT
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of His Tax Records
After a federal appeals court in New York ruled against him last week.6 hrs ago
This Time Next Year
Start Now to Have Straight Teeth by Next Thanksgiving
‘FAST TRACK’
Sondland Worked to Boost Immigration From Europe: WaPo
The ambassador to the E.U. reportedly spoke about the need to bring wealthy and skilled Europeans to the U.S.2 hrs ago
FRIENDSGIVING SAVINGS
Take 50% Off Select Kate Spade Bags and Wallets
ABSOLUTE POWER
Trump Seeks to Dismiss Lawsuit From Bolton Aide
Trump argues that he has absolute power to decide whether his advisers can testify in the filing.58 mins ago
‘UNMISTAKABLE BIAS’
Amazon to Challenge Loss of $10 Billion Pentagon Contract
The company suggested the loss of the contract was a case of “political influence.”4 hrs ago
YIKES
Taylor Swift: Scooter Braun, Label CEO Won’t Let Me Perform
The dispute stems from Big Machine Records owning the master recordings of Swift's older music.4 hrs ago
BOOKED
Police Arrest 5 Suspects in Connection With Airbnb Shooting
The sheriff also revealed that two of the victims were armed inside the home.23 mins ago
HOT WATER
Ex-Herbalife Execs in China Charged in Bribery Scheme
U.S. prosecutors allege the two former executives were part of a decade-long scheme to bribe Chinese officials to expand the company’s business.6 hrs ago