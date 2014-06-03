CHEAT SHEET
    Tween Girl Stabbed 19 Times at Sleepover

    The details of a nearly lethal slumber party last weekend in Waukesha, Wisconsin are sending shockwaves throughout the country. On Monday, two 12-year-old girls were charged as adults for attempted murder after they allegedly stabbed a friend 19 times after a sleepover party at a local park. Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier were apparently motivated by reading about the “Slenderman,” a mythological demon creature online. They told police they planned to murder their friend to prove their devotion to the Slenderman. Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said, “One suspect held the victim down while the other suspect stabbed her 19 times in the arms, legs, and torso.” Geyser and Weier are each being held in jail on $500,000 bail and face up to 65 years in prison. The victim is in stable condition.

