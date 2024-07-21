‘Twisters’ Over Performs in $80.5M Opening Weekend
CLEAR SKIES AHEAD
The Glen Powell-led sequel to the 1996 film Twister, aptly titled Twisters, made more than expected at the box office its opening weekend, grossing $80.5 million. According to Variety, this surpassed the projected $50 million to $55 million it was expected to make upon opening. The film, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, follows Tyler (Powell), a social media storm chaser whose path crosses with retired chaser Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) while tracking massive tornadoes across Oklahoma. In The Heights’ Anthony Ramos also stars, and the film cost $155 million to make. The late Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt starred in the original, which was nominated for two Oscars. It grossed $41 million when it opened, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Prior to Twisters’ release, Powell took to X to honor Paxton, who he called a “legend” and “friend.” In second and third place at the weekend box office were the animated films Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2, respectively.