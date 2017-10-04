CHEAT SHEET
Twitter Agrees to Testify Before Senate Intelligence Committee
Twitter will go under oath. An official with the social-media giant told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that it will participate in an open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee scheduled for November 1. The hearing is expected focus on the committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Facebook and Google have also been invited to participate; and a Facebook official told CNN on Wednesday they will appear for the hearing. Twitter turned over some information to the committee last week and released a lengthy blog post on Russian efforts.
—Betsy Woodruff