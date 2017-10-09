Twitter Blocks Marsha Blackburn’s Senate Campaign Announcement Video

Read it at AP
Twitter blocked Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s Senate campaign announcement video because of claims in the ad that she “stopped the sale of baby body parts.” A Twitter representative said the site had blocked the video because the “inflammatory statement that is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction.” Blackburn, who is running for the seat of retiring Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, can run the video if the statement is omitted. The video can still be linked from YouTube and other social media platforms. Blackburn subsequently urged her supporters to join her in “standing up to Silicon Valley.”