Twitter Flags Pro-Trump Outlet The Federalist’s ‘Misleading’ Election Fraud Claim
‘DISPUTED’
Twitter on Wednesday slapped a cautionary label on a post from rabidly pro-Trump outlet The Federalist which outright claiming that Democrats are trying to hijack the election in several key states.
In a note appended to the Federalist’s tweet promoting the claim, “Yes, Democrats Are Trying To Steal The Election In Michigan, Wisconsin, And Pennsylvania,” the social-media giant added: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”
The Federalist article in question claimed that there were “vote counting irregularities” in a number of key battleground states, and presented no hard evidence of tampering but raised questions about “mysterious” reports from certain counties. The Federalist wasn’t alone in receiving a slap on the wrist from Twitter for making unsupported claims of election theft: on Wednesday, the social media site also added labels to several of President Donald Trump’s tweets making factually unsupported claims about “surprise ballot dumps” and other allegations of election fraud.