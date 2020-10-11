Twitter Flags Trump's Tweet Claiming He Is Immune to Coronavirus
'VERY NICE TO KNOW!!'
Twitter has labeled President Trump's tweet repeating his claim that he is now immune to coronavirus as misinformation and disabled some sharing options on it. In the tweet, Trump said he had “A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune) and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!” In line with Twitter's policy that keeps tweets with misinformation from elected officials visible, the tweet is labeled as a violation of their coronavirus misinformation policy. Trump's assertion contradicts documented cases of coronavirus reinfection, including a man in Hong Kong who showed little to no symptoms during his second bout with the illness. This is one of several of the president's recent tweets that the company has labeled for violating its content policies, including examples of manipulated media and casting doubt on the integrity of mail-in voting.