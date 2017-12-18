CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Twitter Purge Takes Down Alt-Right Accounts Including Jared Taylor and Jayda Fransen

    CLEAN UP

    Getty

    Twitter has taken action against some of the most radical alt-right figures who use the medium to broadcast their messages of hatred and bigotry. White nationalist site the American Resistance and its publisher Jared Taylor had their accounts suspended Monday. A number of accounts associated with the far-right street protest group Britain First were also deactivated, which means anti-Muslim Tweets posted by deputy leader Jayda Fransen were finally removed from Donald Trump’s Twitter feed despite his refusal to take them down after discovering the source.