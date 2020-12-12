Twitter Slaps Harsher Restrictions on Trump’s Nutso Morning Tweet Storm
‘WHAT A DISGRACE’
President Trump was up early Saturday morning and rage tweeting in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to reject a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the election result. Twitter slapped harsh restrictions on three tweets, disabling anyone from liking or commenting on them, but then appeared to remove the restrictions soon after. The tweets contain absurd claims that Trump won the election and that he was “never even given our day in Court!” (He has been given multiple days in multiple courts—all of which have failed.) The social network has previously restricted engagement on at least one of Trump’s election fraud tweets but has usually only added a label to say the claims in the tweet are disputed.
In his Saturday morning tweet storm, Trump also retweeted a post that called for Attorney General Bill Barr to be fired, adding his own comment: “A big disappointment!” He called for Republican Governors Doug Ducey of Arizona and Brian Kemp of Georgia to be booted because they refused to go along with Trump’s deluded election fraud hoax. And he repeated his claim that he won in a landslide. “[B]ut remember, I only think in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere! What a disgrace!” he wrote.