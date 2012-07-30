Twitter Suspends Reporter

Twitter suspended a British reporter’s account after he tweeted the email address of NBC Olympics President Gary Zenkel—and also tweeted criticism of the Olympics, which has a nonfinancial partnership with Twitter to promote content. Guy Adams, a Los Angeles–based reporter for London’s Independent, vented his frustration over NBC’s tape-delayed coverage of the opening ceremony, and then tweeted “the man responsible at NBC for pretending the Olympics haven’t started yet is Gary Zenkel. Tell him what u think: Gary.zenkel@nbcuni.com.” After receiving a complaint from NBC, Twitter “suspended” Adams and sent him a letter saying he had violated Twitter rules that prohibit posting personal information, which includes “private email addresses, physical addresses, telephone numbers, or financial documents.”
