Twitter to Slash a Tenth of Global Staff

Twitter plans to slash about 9 percent of its worldwide workforce over financial losses and an inability to find a buyer. The company announced early Thursday that it plans to record a charge of between $10 million and $20 million for workforce restructuring. Twitter, which has about 3,860 workers total, has failed to keep up with social-media competitors like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, according to reports. Facebook has gained 319 million users since the end of 2014, expanding to a reach of 1.7 billion people internationally. Twitter, by contrast, gained only 15 million monthly users in that same time period. Twitter, as of June, had a total audience of 313 million.