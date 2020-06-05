Twitter Yanks Trump Campaign’s George Floyd Tribute Video After Copyright Complaint
The raging argument between President Trump and his most-used social-media site got even worse Thursday after Twitter pulled a video by Trump’s campaign team that paid tribute to George Floyd. A Twitter spokesperson said they’d received a complaint from a copyright owner of at least one of the images in the video, so it had to be taken down. But the campaign reacted with fury to the action, which followed Twitter’s decisions last week to fact-check and conceal incendiary posts from Trump about the Floyd protests. In an angry statement, Andrew Clark, spokesman for the Trump campaign, said: “Censoring out the president’s important message of unity around the George Floyd protests is an unfortunate escalation of this double standard.” Separately, the Trump campaign has removed a YouTube video that featured SpaceX, NASA and astronauts in an apparent violation of the space agency’s advertising regulations.