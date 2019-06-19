Two 14-Year-Old Boys Become Youngest Convicted Murderers in Irish History

Two 14-year-old boys have been found guilty of killing their 14-year-old classmate Ana Kriegel, making them the youngest in Irish history to be convicted of murder. Prosecutors said the boys brought Kriegel to an abandoned house in Dublin where she was sexually assaulted and murdered on May 14, 2018. Her body was found three days later, having suffered extensive injuries to the head and body. The two boys were found guilty by a jury after 14 hours and 25 minutes of deliberation. Former state pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy told Britain’s Press Association that there were 50 areas of injury but the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck. There was CCTV footage of Kriegel walking to the park with one boy as well as footage of the other boy later limping with blood on his body. “She will stay in our hearts forever loved,” said Kriegel’s mother.