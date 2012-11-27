‘Two and a Half Men’ Star: Stop Watching

CHEAT SHEET
First Charlie Sheen goes off the rails, now the “half man” in Two and a Half Men has gone on an epic rant himself. Angus T. Jones, 19, said in a video posted online by a Christian church that the highly rated television show is “filth”—and he asked viewers to “please stop watching it.” Jones has been on the show since he was 10 and now reportedly makes $350,000 an episode and takes home around $8 million annually. The video was released by the Voice of Prophecy Seventh-Day Adventist church in Los Angeles, where Jones worships. “I don’t want to contribute to the enemy’s plan,” Jones said, adding that he is “under contract for another year, so it is not much of an issue on my part.” The show’s reps have not yet replied.