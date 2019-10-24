CHEAT SHEET
Two Arrested After Seven Young Kids Found Locked in ‘Horrific’ Rooms in South Carolina Home
Two adults have been arrested after police say seven young children were found locked in rooms in a South Carolina home in “horrific conditions,” news station WCIV reports. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said an inspector discovered the children, between the ages of 1 and 5, deadbolted in multiple rooms in the Summerville home. The landlord reportedly told WCSC that a home inspection was being conducted on Wednesday when the deadbolts were discovered.
The children have reportedly been turned over to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, and charges are pending on the unnamed adults. Officials confirmed that the adults and children lived at the home, but said the relationship between them is still being determined. According to WCBD, officials believe the two adults are parents to some of the children. They are expected to appear in court later this week.