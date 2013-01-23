Two Arrested for Girl Scout Theft

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Who would try steal money from the Girl Scouts when there are cookies available? Two Massachusetts men were arrested Tuesday after attempting to steal $400 from a group of Girl Scouts selling cookies—and even allegedly injured their troopmaster in the process. Police say Nicholas Taverna, 22, and Cassidy Michalski, 25, tried to steal the cash box from a Girl Scout cookie station at Walmart in Northampton. The adult supervising the Scouts suffered a broken nose and arm injuries when trying to stop the would-be thieves. The pair have been charged with unarmed robbery, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon. Not listed in the charges: heartless.