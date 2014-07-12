Two Boeing 777s Make Emergency Landings

This is not the Boeing 777’s year. A United Airlines jet carrying 348 people flying from Honolulu to Guam was forced to make an emergency landing on Midway Island in the Pacific after a mechanical problem, though the airline did not specify what kind of problem. The passengers were flown back to Honolulu on a separate jet and then a new flight to Guam left later on Friday. Elsewhere on Friday evening, an American Airlines flight (also a Boeing 777) carrying 230 passengers from London to Dallas Fort-Worth was forced to land in Tulsa, Okla. after problems with the left engine.