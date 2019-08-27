CHEAT SHEET
ETERNITY
Two Chicago Police Officers Fired a Decade After Allegations of Child Abuse
Two Chicago Police Department officers were fired a decade after they were first accused of hitting an 8-year-old boy in their care and failing to seek medical care for fractures to his face and arm. In a 9-0 decision to dismiss Officers Yasmina Vaval and Teresa Foster, the Chicago Police Board said it was “deeply troubled” that this case took so long to resolve. “The Board continues to be deeply troubled by cases such as this, in which the charges were filed more than nine years after an incident occurs,” the board wrote in the decision. “In this case, the impact was particularly serious on the victim, who was eight years old when abused and is now an adult.” The alleged abuse occurred in 2008 and 2009, the Chicago Tribune reports. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services removed the boy and two other children from the officers’ home in 2009 after finding evidence of abuse. Vaval and Foster have not been criminally charged.