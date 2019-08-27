CHEAT SHEET
Two Children Killed When Stolen Police Car Crashed Into Them
Two children died when a stolen patrol car crashed into their vehicle in Dayton, Ohio. The freak accident happened after police responded to a call about a stabbing and gave chase to the suspect. The stabbing suspect then crashed his own car into a tree and allegedly stole a patrol car that had responded to the crash. Police said the suspect then crashed the stolen cruiser into two vehicles carrying 11 people, including seven children, parked in front of the Dayton Public Library as it was closing. Two of the children later died in the hospital. The suspect was also injured in the crash.