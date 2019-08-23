CHEAT SHEET
Two Children Left Alone for Eight Days After Both Parents Detained by ICE: Report
Two children were left without their parents for eight days after they were both detained in a Mississippi workplace immigration raid, ABC News reports. Ana, a mother of two children ages 12 and 14, was detained on Aug. 7 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement along with her husband while they were working at Koch Foods plant. Among the 680 rounded up in the raids, parents were supposed to be given priority processing so that one parent would be home within 24 hours. Ana’s brother told ABC News that Ana did inform officers upon her arrest that she did have children, but said she was not released until she told another ICE officer that her children were left at home alone eight days later.
ICE spokesman Bryan Cox told ABC he was aware of one incident involving two parents who were detained for eight days, and said the woman in that case did not say she had any children when arrested. He said the woman was released after she disclosed having children to authorities. “Every person who was processed that day was asked explicitly, ‘Do you have any children at home?’” Cox said.