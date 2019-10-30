Two Dead After Plane Hits Georgia Townhome Complex

CHEAT SHEET

    Two men died on Wednesday when a small plane crashed into a Georgia townhome complex, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The two men were reportedly the only people on board the single-engine Piper PA-28 when it crashed into Clairmont Hills Townhomes, a DeKalb County complex. Their names have not been released. Fire spokesman Capt. Dion Bentley said no one was in the complex at the time of the crash, but six units sustained structural damage that made them unsafe. “All access is prohibited until further notice,” the county said in a statement.

    The plane reportedly left from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, it was headed to Salisbury, North Carolina. The cause of the crash has not been determined, but local media reported there was rain and low visibility around the time of the crash.

