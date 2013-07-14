Two Dead in Pakistan Drone Strike

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
At least two suspected militants were killed in a drone strike in Pakistan’s North Waziristan, local officials said Sunday. One official called the two men killed “probably Arab nationalists,” but their identities are still not known. This is the third drone strike since Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif took office last month, and the attacks remain deeply unpopular in Pakistan. Drone strikes began in 2004 and sometimes come with heavy civilian causalities, although it’s difficult to be sure of the toll due to the lawlessness of Pakistan’s northern tribal region.