Two Dead, Seven Injured, After Car Hits Crowd in New Orleans
Two people died, and seven were hurt, in New Orleans when a car hit a crowd on a bustling street Saturday night, according to The Associated Press. Those killed in the incident, which took place about 8 p.m. over several blocks of Esplanade Ave., included a man and a woman who appeared to be in their 30s. The victims who survived were from 28 to 65-years-old, officials reportedly said. Police said that they had arrested the suspected driver, and that he now faces two counts of vehicular homicide, along with seven counts on charges relating to reckless driving. Officials said they were able to catch the suspect, identified by cops as Tashonty Toney, when onlookers who thought he was involved in a one-car accident went to help. Authorities said on Twitter that it’s “believed Toney was impaired at the time of the incident.” Toney, 32, is the son of a New Orleans Police Officer, officials also reportedly said. The incident took place “not far” from one of the city’s largest Mardi Gras parades, per the AP.