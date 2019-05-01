Two Dozen USC Students Under Investigation in College Cheating Scandal: NYT

Two dozen students at the University of Southern California have been informed that college officials are investigating their admission in connection with the massive college cheating scandal that broke in mid-March, The New York Times reports Wednesday. Meanwhile, federal prosecutors are striking fear into the hearts of Los Angeles’ elite by pursuing a new group of parents. Some of the parents have been informed by prosecutors that they’re now under investigation—but others have lawyered up regardless, worried that they might be next.

“For many of these people, this is the only thing they can think about,” said one LA defense lawyer whose firm represents multiple parents who have not yet been charged but have been contact with prosecutors. A spokeswoman for the United States attorney in Massachusetts declined to answer specific questions about who will next face charges but told The New York Times: “I can confirm that the investigation remains active, including potentially charging additional defendants.”