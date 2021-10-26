Ex-Employees Sue Zuckerberg and Wife for Aide’s Alleged Racism, Homophobia
HOSTILE WORKPLACE
Two former household employees of Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are suing the couple, alleging harassment and discrimination by a key aide to Zuckerberg. According to Business Insider, the suit was filed by former security operations assistant Mia King, a Black LGBTQ woman, and a household operations manager identified only as John Doe, a gay and disabled man. They allege they were subjected to racist and homophobic abuse by Liam Booth, former head of security for the Zuckerbergs, who called King “ghetto” and told her she was a diversity hire, among other allegations. Booth is accused of making unsolicited comments about Doe’s sexuality, groping his buttocks and hitting him in the groin at a work event.
The lawsuit also alleges labor law violations like not giving legally required work breaks or paid overtime, and alleges Brian Mosteller, a former Obama aide and head of the family office, didn’t make accommodations for Doe’s epilepsy. Zuckerberg’s spokesperson said an internal probe had already found no wrongdoing and they “firmly believe that these employees were treated fairly and respectfully.”