NOT A GOOD LOOK
Two Female Writers Quit CBS Show Over Claims About Patricia Heaton’s Husband
Two female writers quit Patricia Heaton’s CBS show over handling of a harasssment complaint against the actress’ husband, David Hunt, who was also the executive producer. The women felt they were punished for complaining under new network policies that were instituted in the wake of the firing of CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves and anchor Charlie Rose. The New York Times reports that in September, 25-year-old Broti Gupta, a writer on Carol’s Second Act, made a formal complaint against Hunt, who is the show’s executive producer. Shortly after, she said, she was penalized and eventually felt no choice but to leave the network. A month later, Margee Magee, a 43-year-old writer and executive producer left after voicing concern about Gupta’s treatment after the complaint. CBS told the Times that they had dealt with the complaints fairly and that Hunt, who is still at the network, had “cooperated fully with the process.”