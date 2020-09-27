CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Two Injured as Car Plows Through Dueling Black Lives Matter and Pro-Trump Protests in Southern California

    SCARY

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Screenshot/Twitter

    A car driving through two dueling protests—a demonstration against police brutality and one supporting President Donald Trump—injured at least two people Saturday afternoon in Yorba Linda, California, authorities said. The driver was detained, and the two victims were transported to nearby hospitals in unknown conditions. Roughly 300 demonstrators gathered for the Black Lives Matter protest, an Orange County spokesperson told ABC7, and a counter-demonstration of unclear size confronted them, chanting “USA! USA! USA!” and holding Trump flags. Video from the scene shows the car amid the pro-Trump faction. Police issued a notice of an unlawful assembly, ordering the crowd to disperse.

    Read it at ABC7