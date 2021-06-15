Two Killed, Two Injured After Employee Opens Fire at Alabama Factory

Read it at WHNT
Two people were killed and two others injured Tuesday after an employee began shooting at fellow workers in a fire hydrant factory in Albertville, Alabama. City Police Chief Jamie Smith said that the shooting at the Mueller Co. plant began at 2.30 a.m., and the gunman fled in a car. WHNT reported that detectives were still trying to identify and locate the shooter, who was described as male by a WHNT producer. The plant has produced millions of fire hydrants, making Albertville the “fire hydrant capital of the world.”