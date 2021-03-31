Two Killed After Plane Crashes During Gender Reveal
GIRL TROUBLE
Two people were killed Monday after a gender reveal stunt went awry above the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Mexico. Two pilots died in a crash after their plane revealed to the expectant couple that they would be having a girl via a trailing sign that read “It’s a girl!” According to The Sun, one of the party attendees on the boat said before the plane took a nosedive, “It’s all good as long as it doesn't end up crashing into us.” The pilot and co-pilot were rescued from the wreckage below the waves, but one had already died and the other died during the recovery operation. The accident is one among a growing number of fatalities and tragedies to strike gender reveal parties. The crash is under investigation by Mexican aviation authorities.