Two Killed in Copenhagen Attacks

One person was killed and three police officers wounded when a freedom of speech event at a cafe in Copenhagen was interrupted by gunfire on Saturday afternoon, according to Danish media. Later in the evening, a second apparent attack on a syanagogue in Krystalgade south of the cafe left two more cops wounded and another man dead from a shot to the head. The cafe event was organized by Lars Vilks, a Swedish artist who has been the target of several threats for drawing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. He was unharmed but three police officers were reportedly injured. The attack is being regarded as an assassination attempt on Vilks, according to Danish police. The suspects fled in a dark-colored Volkswagen Polo.
It's unknown if the attack on the synagogue is related to the cafe attack. A Danish reporter with one of the national newspapers said there was a private party at the synagogue.