CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Two Killed in Shooting at a Houston Nightclub
tragic
Read it at KHOU
Two men died and two others were injured after a gunman opened fire inside a Houston club on Sunday night, according to local news reports. Houston Police noted in a press conference that “several” off-duty deputies working security shot back at the man after he opened fire at Clé nightclub at 1:21 a.m. local time. In a tweet, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that “at least one deputy fired shots at the suspected shooter, possibly striking him.” Police say the suspected shooter is “believed” to be dead, but they have not confirmed his identity. It’s unclear if the shooter is one of the two dead.