Five Killed When Plane Breaks Apart, Drops Parts on California House

Read it at Associated Press
A small plane broke apart in midair Sunday, killing five people and setting a California home ablaze. “It was a boom. It sounded like something exploded. It shook our house,” John Wolbart told the Associated Press. The twin-engine Cessna 414A with only a pilot aboard took off from Fullerton Municipal Airport and quickly started coming apart, according to witnesses who saw it on fire before it plunged into a Yorba Linda backyard. Four occupants of the house were killed, along with the pilot, authorities said. Two other people were hospitalized with moderate injuries.