CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    TRAGIC

    Five Killed When Plane Breaks Apart, Drops Parts on California House

    Joshua Nelson/via Reuters

    A small plane broke apart in midair Sunday, killing five people and setting a California home ablaze. “It was a boom. It sounded like something exploded. It shook our house,” John Wolbart told the Associated Press. The twin-engine Cessna 414A with only a pilot aboard took off from Fullerton Municipal Airport and quickly started coming apart, according to witnesses who saw it on fire before it plunged into a Yorba Linda backyard. Four occupants of the house were killed, along with the pilot, authorities said. Two other people were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

    Read it at Associated Press