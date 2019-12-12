Two Models of the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine Are on Sale on Amazon
We could all use a second cup of coffee or extra shot of espresso these days. Make your caffeine intake even easier (read: not having to interact with another human to get it) by picking up a Nespresso machine while they’re on sale today on Amazon. You can choose between two different models of the easy-to-use, compact Nespresso. The Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine bundle features the machine plus 30 capsules of the brand’s best-selling coffee for $100. Or, go one step further and upgrade to the $115 option that includes the Aeroccino, a compact device that froths milk for a smooth delivery (both hot and cold). Easily make five different sizes of coffee or espresso, from a classic shot up to an Alto coffee, which is 14 oz. It uses an intelligent extraction system to detect what capsule you’ve inserted and brews for that specific blend’s best outcome. Add one to your morning routine while it’s on sale.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker w/ Aeroccino
