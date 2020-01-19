CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Two More Horses Have Died at Santa Anita Racetrack
DOUBLE TROUBLE
Read it at NBC Los Angeles
Two horses have died in two days at California’s Santa Anita Park—where a string of deaths triggered investigations by regulators and prosecutors. The horse Uncontainable was euthanized after breaking an ankle on Saturday, a day after a 5-year-old gelding called Harliss did the same, NBC Los Angeles reported. A 4-year-old gelding named Golden Birthday was euthanized after a New Year’s Day fracture. All told, at least 41 horses have died at Santa Anita since December 2018. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has found no criminal wrongdoing, and the California Racing Board is set to issue a report about the deaths.