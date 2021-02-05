Two More Subjects of Netflix Docuseries ‘Cheer’ Charged With Sexual Misconduct
DOWNFALL
The popular Netflix series “Cheer” has been hit with yet another blow after two more people featured in the program were charged with sexual misconduct related to minors this week, USA Today reported. Coach Robert Joseph Scianna Jr., who appeared in the docuseries, was suspended from the U.S. All Star Federation after he was arrested on felony charges for allegedly messaging what he thought was a 14-year-old boy to meet him for sex. “He likely has a lot of possible contact with juveniles, with underage kids,” Sgt. Winfred Lewis of the Chesterfield County Police Department said, referring to Scianna. Lewis encouraged any other victims to reach out to the police department.
A cheerleader seen on the documentary show, Mitchell Ryan, was also arrested this week and charged with felony aggravated sexual assault of a child. The news comes just months after “Cheer” fan-favorite Jerry Harris was arrested on child pornography charges.