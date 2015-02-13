Two New Cosby Accusers Step Forward

Two more women came forward Thursday with familiar tales of being drugged and raped by disgraced comedian Bill Cosby. Two former models, Linda Brown and Lise-Lotte Lublin, made their allegations public during a press conference organized by attorney Gloria Allred. Brown and Lublin claim Cosby sexually assaulted them in 1969 and 1989, respectively. Brown said she was 21 at the time, and had just starred in a Wonderbra commercial when she met Cosby through her agent. Lublin was 23 when she claims he invited her to the Elvis suite of the Las Vegas Hilton to help coach her acting. More than 20 women have come forward with accusations against Cosby. During the press conference, Allred alluded to one victim who claims her assault took place in Canada, where there is no statute of limitations on sexual-assault cases.
