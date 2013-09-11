Two Ohio Correctional Officers Put on Leave

CHEAT SHEET
Two Ohio correctional officials who were on duty the night of Ariel Castro’s suicide were put on administrative leave on Tuesday pending an investigation. Assigned to Castro’s prison unit the night the convicted kidnapper hanged himself, Caleb Ackley, 26, and Ryan Murphy, 27, do not face any discipline action at this time. Castro was sentenced to 1,000 years in prison after holding three women—Michelle Knight, Gina DeJesus, and Amanda Berry—in captivity for nearly a decade. He pled guilty in July to 937 charges of kidnapping, rape, torture, and more.