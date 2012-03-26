CHEAT SHEET
    Two Philly Priests Go on Trial

    ABUSE

    AP Photo

    In a case that involves the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, two Roman Catholic priests will go on trial Monday for the alleged 1996 rape of a 14-year-old boy. The Rev. James Brennan is charged with the crime, and Msgr. William Lynn has been charged with endangering children after allegedly ignoring reports of prior abuses. Another defendant, Edward Avery, pleaded guilty at the eleventh hour to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in a church sacristy in 1999.

