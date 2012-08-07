Two Planes Enter Obama Airspace

CHEAT SHEET
Hopefully they weren’t potential donors. Fighter jets intercepted two small planes that were in President Obama’s airspace while he was in Connecticut for a fundraiser on Monday night. The jets intercepted a plane over Long Island, N.Y., at 7 p.m. and followed it until the plane landed, when law enforcement officials met it. About 30 minutes later, another small plane was intercepted near New Haven, Conn., but the jets allowed it to continue to its destination. Both planes entered airspace that had been temporarily restricted for Obama’s visit to the state.