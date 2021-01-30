Two Proud Boys Hit With Conspiracy Charges for Capitol Attack
NOT SO PROUD
Two members of the Proud Boys were indicted on a federal conspiracy charge on Friday night becoming the first members of the extremist group to be accused of working together to storm the Capitol. William Pepe and Dominic Pezzola “engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct, influence, impede, and interfere with law enforcement officers” who were protecting the Capitol on Jan. 6., the Department of Justice said in a statement Friday. The statement alleges Pepe and Pezzola took down barricades around the Capitol and stole Capitol Police property. Pezzola allegedly broke a window using a police officer’s riot shield.
Prosecutors do not appear to be alleging the pair co-ordinated together in the lead up to Jan. 6. Pepe is a former MTA employee who was fired after taking a sick day to participate in the riot. Pezzola, a former Marine, was heard saying at the riots that he’d kill Mike Pence “if given the chance.”