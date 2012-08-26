Two Pussy Riot Members Flee

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at MSNBC
Rock and roll will never die, two members of Russian punk band Pussy Riot said, and split. A little over a week since three other members of the band were sentenced to two years in prison for thumbing their nose at Vladimir Putin and the Russian Orthodox Church, the all-female band announced that two more of its members have done the anti-oppression two-step and skedaddled out of the country. Law enforcement in Russia said earlier this week that they were still in pursuit of the missing members. “They are in a safe place beyond the reach of the Russian police,” said Pyotr Verzilov, the husband of jailed band member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, on Sunday.