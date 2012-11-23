Two Shoppers Shot on Black Friday

CHEAT SHEET
This is quickly becoming America’s most violent holiday. Millions of shoppers flocked to stores for Black Friday deals, but some seemed to take them too seriously. Two people were shot outside a Walmart in Tallahassee, Fla., over a parking space. The store closed after the incident—only to quickly reopen. The victims are expected to make a full recovery. In a separate act of mall madness, a man in San Antonio pulled a gun on a line-cutting shopper. Meanwhile, at Walmart stores across the country, workers took to the picket line to protest the store’s wages and treatment of workers in the first coordinated strike of its kind.