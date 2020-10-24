CHEAT SHEET
Two Staffers for Sen. Kelly Loeffler Test Positive for COVID-19
Two staffers in Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s (R-GA) office tested positive recently, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Loeffler herself has tested negative and plans to participate in Monday’s confirmation vote for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination. Loeffler’s office did not give the staffer’s names, their positive test dates, or whether her office would take additional precautions against the spread of the virus. Loeffler “is more energized than ever” to vote to confirm Barrett “before returning home and traveling the state to meet with hardworking Georgians,” her office told the Journal-Constitution.