Two Teens Shot by 11-Year-Old at Florida Football Practice, Police Say
SO YOUNG
Two 13-year-olds were shot by an 11-year-old after a football practice in Florida on Monday night, authorities said. Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley said the three juveniles got into an altercation on the field after food was slapped out of the younger boy’s hands. McKinley said the child then went to their mother’s car, pulled out a gun, and shot the older boys in the Field of Fame parking lot. Both victims were hospitalized after one of the juveniles was struck in the arm and the other in the torso. The 11-year-old alleged shooter was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder. “As a society, we need to reflect on this; we see this all the time now,” McKinley said. “It’s a shame. No one wants to arrest an 11-year-old by any means.”