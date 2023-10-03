CHEAT SHEET
    Two Teens Shot by 11-Year-Old at Florida Football Practice, Police Say

    SO YOUNG

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Police tape at the Field of Fame in Apopka after an 11-year-old allegedly shot two 13-year-olds following a football practice.

    FOX 35

    Two 13-year-olds were shot by an 11-year-old after a football practice in Florida on Monday night, authorities said. Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley said the three juveniles got into an altercation on the field after food was slapped out of the younger boy’s hands. McKinley said the child then went to their mother’s car, pulled out a gun, and shot the older boys in the Field of Fame parking lot. Both victims were hospitalized after one of the juveniles was struck in the arm and the other in the torso. The 11-year-old alleged shooter was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder. “As a society, we need to reflect on this; we see this all the time now,” McKinley said. “It’s a shame. No one wants to arrest an 11-year-old by any means.”

