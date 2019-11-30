Two Tourists Fell to Death in Utah’s Arches National Park

Read it at NBC News
A 66-year old man and a 60-year-old woman are dead after falling into a natural, deep bowl formation under the Delicate Arch in Utah’s Arches National Park on Friday. A 30-year-old man was also injured in a fall when conditions on the stone surface called a “biological stone crust” became slick in worsening winter weather. NBC News reports that all three were believed to be related and visiting the park from California. Authorities temporarily closed the park after the fatal accident.