TX Ebola Family Settles With Hospital

The Dallas hospital that treated Thomas Eric Duncan, the only Ebola patient to die in the United States, will pay his relatives an undisclosed sum and create a charitable foundation in his name, the family’s attorney said Wednesday. The agreement heads off a lawsuit from relatives of the Liberian native, who died Oct. 8 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. Duncan initially was sent away from the hospital’s emergency room with antibiotics, something Presbyterian administrators have acknowledged was a mistake. The lawyer declined to say how much money the family would receive, but said the settlement was a “very good deal” that would provide for Duncan’s parents and his four children. He said Presbyterian was not charging Duncan’s family for his medical treatment, and that the foundation will assist efforts to fight Ebola in Liberia.
